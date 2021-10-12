Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock.

MF stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45. Missfresh has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

