Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,715 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after buying an additional 420,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after buying an additional 271,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

NYSE:FRC opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.87. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.