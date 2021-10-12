Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.91 and a 200-day moving average of $282.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.