Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 692 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $428.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.46 and its 200 day moving average is $407.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

