Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,987 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

