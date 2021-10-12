Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

