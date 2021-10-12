Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

