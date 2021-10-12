Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $460.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

