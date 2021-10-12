Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $464.77 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $235.14 or 0.00415881 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $464.77 million and $28.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00120980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.82 or 0.99921428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.43 or 0.06137990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,118,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,976,567 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

