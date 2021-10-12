Morgan Stanley Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $48.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $456,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.