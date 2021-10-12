MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Head-To-Head Review

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MP Materials and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 40.90 -$21.83 million $0.22 140.45 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.86 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -15.22

MP Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MP Materials and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $39.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.05%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.69%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

