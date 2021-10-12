MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,962 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $261,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

