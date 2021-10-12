M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

