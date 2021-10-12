M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.99.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

