Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF remained flat at $$10.69 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Mullen Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

