Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 12,956.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

