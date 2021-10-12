Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 12,956.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
