Myriad (XMY) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $10,483.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,801,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.