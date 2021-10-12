Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.34 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.11. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.