Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

NYSE:CARR opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

