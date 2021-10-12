Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $250,000 in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in None during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in None during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of None in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of None in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of None during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. None has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12.

