Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.