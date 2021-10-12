Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 247 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $259,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $261.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

