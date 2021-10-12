Namecoin Market Cap Hits $22.23 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002721 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.23 million and $15,719.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,422.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.01050601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00379223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00298939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00037529 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.