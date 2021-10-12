Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $241.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $202.47 and last traded at $201.69, with a volume of 11851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

