National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NESR. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

