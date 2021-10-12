National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 in the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

