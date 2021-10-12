Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after buying an additional 669,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $767,000.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHB. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

