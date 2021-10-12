Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $665,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,790,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $54,749,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $53,141,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

