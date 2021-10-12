Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $731,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $35,788,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

