Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Herman Miller by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

