Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 481 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.