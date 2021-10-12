Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 724 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Radware were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 502,691 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Radware by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.