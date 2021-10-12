Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

