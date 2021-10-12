Neblio (NEBL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $842,813.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and $842,813.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005438 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,388,791 coins and its circulating supply is 18,042,800 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

