Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$100.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $101.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

