NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 189,930 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NEO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

