Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $4.90. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 34,820 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,468,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

