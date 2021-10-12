Netflix (NFLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFLX opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $569.28 and a 200-day moving average of $534.54. The company has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.14.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

