Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $299.43 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.38% of Qorvo worth $299,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average of $184.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.