Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 429,831 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of Rio Tinto Group worth $246,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

RIO stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

