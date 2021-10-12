Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 245,804 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,804 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $278,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 70.3% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

