Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 72,287 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,839,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,287 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $212,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

