Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) versus Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Critical Review

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vedanta and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Vedanta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Nexa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.25 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.63 -$559.25 million ($0.89) -10.47

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Nexa Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Nexa Resources pays out -29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vedanta has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Vedanta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Nexa Resources 6.34% 12.73% 4.16%

Summary

Vedanta beats Nexa Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

