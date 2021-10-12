Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) rose 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 9,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 249,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The company has a market cap of $642.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 25.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 80,417.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 97.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.