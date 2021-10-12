Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 282.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Nkarta stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nkarta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nkarta by 25.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nkarta by 80,417.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

