NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 1.7%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.62 and last traded at $52.62. Approximately 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

