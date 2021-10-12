Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DBS Vickers

Investment analysts at DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the asset manager’s stock. DBS Vickers’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOAH. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.38. Noah has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,772,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Noah by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Noah by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.