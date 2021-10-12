Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 7,743 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

