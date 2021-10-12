Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 25,328 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 689.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $4,490,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of STLD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

