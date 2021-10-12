Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 615 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cintas by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 479,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,357,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $402.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

